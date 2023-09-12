City reveals what Regina residents will pay for new waste bins

The City of Regina has revealed how much residents will pay for trash collection under new changes set to roll out in January.

Last fall, Regina City Council voted in favour of shifting the cost of waste collection from property taxes to residents' utility bills.

As part of the change, residents will be choose between two different sizes of waste bin.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, residents can choose a 240 litre garbage cart at a price of $193.45 per year, or pay $284.70 for a 360 litre garbage cart, according to a news release from the city.

The payment options are meant to encourage waste reduction, the city news release said, with those who waste less, paying less.

The fee also includes the 360 litre recycling and 240 litre composting carts.

The announcment of the new fee structure follows the launch of a new city-wide organics program earlier this month.

The new programs are meant to work in tadem to help divert waste from the city's landfill.

Saskatoon is in the midst of a similar shift in its approach to waste collection..