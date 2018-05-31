

CTV Regina





The City of Regina wants to hear from residents on ride sharing. The city is conducting an online survey to get feedback about how residents would like to see services like Uber and Lyft rolled out.

The move comes after the province passed legislation allowing the companies to operate in Saskatchewan, however municipalities must set rules for how the services operate within their jurisdiction.

The City of Saskatoon conducted a similar survey last year.

Regina residents have until June 10 to complete the survey.