City to host public information session with update on Saskatchewan Drive renovation

The city has planned a public information session to provide an update on the Saskatchewan Drive Corridor Project.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, the public will hear from the project team, who are expected to bring a draft plan for the revitalization of the roadway.

“Saskatchewan Drive is a key gateway into Regina’s City Centre,” the city said on the event website. “It is an important link to Downtown, core neighbourhoods like Cathedral and Heritage and destinations like Mosaic Stadium and the REAL District.”

The section of road being focused on is Saskatchewan Drive between McTavish Street and Winnipeg Street.

“The Saskatchewan Drive Corridor Project is a priority due to aging and deteriorating infrastructure, increasing traffic volumes and lack of safe pedestrian travel areas,” the city went on to say. “The aim is to also improve the function, safety, connectivity, land use and overall beautification of Saskatchewan Drive.”

“The Project will create a better experience for all users and support investment and redevelopment to create more vibrancy along the corridor,” the city added.

The plan still needs approval from city council. However, if approval is given and the project moves forward, construction will take place in three phases.

Phase I: Heritage neighbourhood section of Saskatchewan Drive Corridor.

Phase II: Downtown section of Saskatchewan Drive Corridor.

Phase III: Cathedral neighbourhood section of Saskatchewan Drive Corridor.

The city invites the public to attend the information session on Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at The Studio in the Cornwall Centre.