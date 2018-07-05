

A $500-million national class-action lawsuit has been launched in regards to murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

The lawsuit, against the RCMP and federal government, seeks compensation for anyone in Canada who has one or more Indigenous family members that are missing or murdered.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by Regina-based lawyer Tony Merchant, on behalf of Diane BigEagle, whose daughter Danita BigEagle is one of the missing women.

Danita BigEagle disappeared from Regina on Feb. 11, 2007. She was last seen in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue.

Her mother Diane now cares for Danita’s two children. She has spent the last decade travelling Western Canada in search of her daughter, who is now presumed dead.

According to papers filed by Merchant, BigEagle has met with RCMP on more than 50 occasions in regards to her daughter’s disappearance and the police did not give meaningful attention to her daughter’s case.

The lawsuit also alleges that negligence in cases regarding missing and murdered Indigenous women violated the rights of family members under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and caused severe mental distress.

Merchant is proposing that the lawsuit be tried in Regina.