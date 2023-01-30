Class action lawsuit launched against Home Depot following investigation

A short-lived 'punch in the face' cold snap is coming for Eastern Canada

The beginning of February is expected to bring Arctic-like temperatures across much of Eastern Canada, thanks to frigid air from the polar vortex. The cold snap will descend on Eastern Canada this week, with temperatures becoming seasonable again on Sunday. In between, much of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada can expect the coldest days yet this winter.

People clear snow from around their vehicles during a snowstorm in Montreal, Thursday, January 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Girl, 6, dies after T-bar lift incident at Quebec ski resort

A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.

