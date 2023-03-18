CO2 handgun seized, teen faces charges after alleged robbery

A Regina teenager is facing charges after an investigation into a Friday night robbery.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a call at around 9:40 p.m. on the 4500 block of Gordon Road.

Police found the victim, who reported that he was approached by a group of suspects, one of whom had a gun.

The victim alleged the suspect with the gun demanded his wallet.

No one was hurt in the incident, RPS said.

After an investigation, police found the suspect with the gun in the immediate area and arrested him without incident.

RPS explained that officers recovered a CO2 handgun during the arrest.

A 14-year-old male, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of armed robbery using a firearm and failure to comply with a condition of a release order.

The accused will make his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on March 23.