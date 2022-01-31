Cody Fajardo, Riders restructure contract for 2022 season
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) scrambles during first half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have agreed to a restructured contract for the starting quarterback for the 2022 season, the team announced on Monday.
Details surrounding the restructuring were not announced.
Fajardo joined the club in 2019 as a free agent before signing a two year deal in October 2019 and extended that deal through the 2022 season last year.
Fajardo lead the Riders to a 9-5 record in 2021 and a third straight season with a home playoff game, icluding the Riders first playoff win inside the new Mosiac Stadium in the Western Semi-Final.
Roughriders vice president of football operations Jeremy O’Day will be speaking to the media ahead of free agency on Wednesday at noon.