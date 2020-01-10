REGINA -- Frigid conditions made things difficult for firefighters from Indian Head and Wolseley Emergency Fire Services battling a blaze at a home in Sintaluta, Sask. on Friday morning.

Officials told CTV News Regina that the fire began in the kitchen of the home around 8 a.m.

No one was injured, but fire crews say the home is a total loss.

The cold temperatures made things difficult for firefighters, who said a nearby hydrant was frozen.