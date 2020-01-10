Cold temperatures challenging for crews responding to house fire in Sintaluta, Sask.
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 1:03PM CST
A fire at a home in Sintaluta, Sask. (Creeson Agecoutay / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- Frigid conditions made things difficult for firefighters from Indian Head and Wolseley Emergency Fire Services battling a blaze at a home in Sintaluta, Sask. on Friday morning.
Officials told CTV News Regina that the fire began in the kitchen of the home around 8 a.m.
No one was injured, but fire crews say the home is a total loss.
The cold temperatures made things difficult for firefighters, who said a nearby hydrant was frozen.