Collision north of Regina results in death of Piapot First Nation man: Sask. RCMP

A 37-year-old man from Piapot First Nation, Sask. is dead after a single-vehicle collision north of Regina on Friday morning, according to RCMP.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and Industrial Drive around 3:40 a.m. resulting in the closure of the intersection for most of the morning.

An investigation confirmed the vehicle crashed into a pole in the intersection.

The 37-year-old man was found to be the lone occupant of the vehicle, his family has been notified, according to RCMP.

White Butte RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.