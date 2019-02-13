

A new Community Recovery Team has received funding to offer support for people living with mental health challenges in Moose Jaw.

The province has invested $4.2 million in funding to the recovery teams in Moose Jaw and seven other communities, including Regina, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Swift Current, Weyburn, Yorkton and Saskatoon.

“Community Recovery Teams support their clients in a way that is tailored to their individual needs, bringing care to them – out in the community,” Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence said in a news release. “This is an important step forward in our government’s commitment to improving mental health services.”

The teams offer holistic, team-based services for clients looking for assistance managing symptoms, avoiding hospitalization, achieving goals and thriving in the community.

The unit in Moose Jaw has 10 people, including an assessor coordinator , occupational therapists and mental health nurses.

“This new funding has enabled us to expand the team in Moose Jaw, which was already operating in this capacity. It also allowed us to make these specialized services available to more people in our community, and add services that were not previously available,” Director of Mental Health and Addictions (South West) for the Saskatchewan Health Authority Michael Seiferling said in a press release. “Our residents will benefit from this expanded access.”

The funding for the teams comes from the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Funding Agreement from January 2017. The federal government is giving the province nearly $350 million over 10 years for investment in mental health services.