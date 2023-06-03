Connor Bedard marks historic win at Canadian Hockey League Awards

Connor Bedard, Regina Pats captain and highly anticipated first round NHL draft pick, marked his final hat trick in junior hockey on Saturday.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced that Bedard had won CHL Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect and Top Scorer for the 2022-23 season.

No player in the league had managed to win all three honours in one season since 1994.

Bedard recorded 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games with the Pats this year.

He also produced the longest point-streak for the 2022-23 season, going 35 games with at least one point, surpassing his record of 21 from last year.

"When you're granted the status that he was granted, that signals something," Regina Pats head coach John Paddock said in a news release.

"It means something special, but you have to go out and prove it and he clearly has. I don't know what another 50 of 60 points would have done but I'm guessing he would have moved into the top-10 over his three years here."

On top of his CHL honours, Bedard also came away with a gold medal at the world junior hockey championships in Halifax.

The NHL Draft is set to be held June 28-29 in Nashville, TN, where Bedard will look to become the third Regina Pats player of all time to be selected first overall.