Construction season wraps up in Regina with $94 million invested in several projects

Regina’s construction season is wrapping up, with $94 million invested for crews to complete several projects.

Among those projects was the Residential Road Renewal program to improve 15.3 kilometres of residential roads, the Street Infrastructure Renewal Program to improve the condition of 11.1 kilometres of major roadways, according to a release from the City of Regina.

As well, $49 million was invested for water, wastewater and drainage programs.

Kurtis Doney, executive director of city operations, said several major projects were completed ahead of schedule.

“Investing in our infrastructure is essential to build a vibrant, safe and healthy community that we can all be proud to call home,” he said.

Three sewer relining projects were done in the south end, with crews using a trenchless relining method. Those projects allowed sewer services to be provided without interruption.

As well, traffic safety initiatives were introduced, including rubber curbing, zebra crosswalks to enhance visibility of intersections, new flashing LED signs in school zones and new pedestrian crossings.

The city also repaired 19 kilometres of sidewalks this year, added 1.6 kilometres of multi-use pathways, renewed over 20 kilometres of paved and gravel alleys, and renewed the Pasqua Street bridge.

While construction season is ending, crews continue to maintain infrastructure year round, including traffic signal upgrades, as well as water and sewer repairs.