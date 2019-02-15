

CTV Regina





Premier Scott Moe has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Brandt-led development in Wascana Park.

The building has received backlash because of its location in the park and why the province would allow the project to go ahead.

“This will be a question for the Provincial Capital Commission,” Moe said. “I respect the work that they do in following the laws that are in place, but also advancing the interests of Wascana Park.”

The facility is being built by Brandt after they came to an agreement with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB). The agreement was that Brandt would build the building and give CNIB space for free.

Other organizations will be able to rent space in the building as well.

“This has been a rigorous process over many number of years with respect to this facility that looks like it’s setting up to be a wellness centre for a number of difference organizations,” Moe said.

CNIB gained approval for the building from the Provincial Capital Commission in 2015.

The building is expected to be completed in 2020.