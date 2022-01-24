Convoy opposing trucker vaccine mandate rolling through Regina Monday night

A convoy of trucks protesting the federal government’s cross-border travel vaccine mandate is expected to roll through Regina on Monday evening.

‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ opposes the rules implemented on Jan. 15, requiring proof of vaccination for truckers coming into Canada.

Under the rules, Canadian truckers who are not fully vaccinated will have to show proof of a negative PCR test collected within 72 hours of arriving at the border and will need to quarantine after arrival, while unvaccinated American drivers will be denied entry.

Regina police said hundreds of semi-trucks will be coming through the city, in two groups.

The convoy is expected to be nearing Regina between 7:30-8:30 p.m., according to the Regina Police Service. The trucks are expected to travel around Regina using the bypass. Previously announced delays are no longer expected due to the time and route change.

The route was previously planned to travel partly through Regina on Ring Road and Victoria Avenue east.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) issued a statement on Saturday, saying it does not support the protests.

“The vast majority of the Canadian trucking industry is vaccinated with the overall industry vaccination rate among truck drivers closely mirroring that of the general public,” the CTA said in its statement.

“Accordingly, most of our nation’s hard-working truck drivers are continuing to move cross-border and domestic freight to ensure our economy continues to function.”

The Saskatchewan Trucking Association deferred to the national alliance’s statement, when asked for comment on the protests.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe spoke out against the mandate during a press conference Monday, calling it “unnecessary” for the trucking industry.

“These are the folks that are delivering our products, our food in many cases to our communities in Saskatchewan and in Canada,” Moe said.

“They have operated safely throughout this pandemic long before we had access to vaccines, long before we had many of the tools that are proven to be helpful and effective in our battle against the Omicron wave.”

The convoy left Calgary on Monday morning, with a send-off from an estimated crowd of more than 1,000 supporters. It passed through Saskatoon on Monday afternoon.

With files from CTVNews.ca and CTV News Calgary