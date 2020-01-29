REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is holding an inquest into the death of a man in 2018 next month.

The public inquest into the death of Joseph Perez will be held from Feb. 10 to 14 at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Prince of Wales Drive.

The Coroners Service says Perez, 34, was found in medical distress at an apartment on Jan. 16, 2018. Police officers and EMS were called and attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead in Regina General Hospital.

The Chief Coroner can direct an inquest into the death of any person.

Coroner Alma Wiebe will preside over the inquest.