Cougar spotted near Moose Jaw euthanized
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 7:37AM CST
Supplied: Moose Jaw Police Service
MOOSE JAW -- A cougar spotted in Moose Jaw early Monday morning was euthanized.
According to Moose Jaw police, the animal was euthanized as a result of public safety concerns and in consultation with Conservation Officers.
Police say they used a drone to track the cougars movements.
Around midnight Monday morning a cougar was caught on a doorbell camera in the 900 block of James St.