Council votes down bylaw to allow alcohol consumption in Regina parks

Regina city councillors voted down an administration proposed bylaw to allow public consumption of alcohol in some parks Wednesday evening.

“There were many issues raised that we don’t have solutions for,” said Ward 8 coun. Shanon Zachidniak. “We don’t have adequate information about what are the risks.”

More than 30 delegates appeared before council or provided written submissions. The majority voiced their concerns and opposition to the bylaw.

Krista Stevens’ yard backs Stewart Russell Park, one of the proposed 12 parks that would have allowed public consumption of alcohol.

“Most of the population does use alcohol responsibly but some do not,” she told councillors. “The public consumption of alcohol has the potential for several negative impacts.”

Delegates brought forward concerns about a rise in littering, public intoxication events, drinking and driving, as well as large parties that could occur in city parks.

“If we have people consuming large quantities of liquid in a public area, that liquid is going to have to come out at some point,” said Whitmore Park neighbourhood resident Jim Engel.

Engel believes the city’s current infrastructure did not support the bylaw.

“I feel for those who live close by to these park spaces and already deal with uncivil behaviour,” he said. “This is only going to magnify that.”

Stevens’ described Stewart Russel Park as home to unruly behaviour already.

“The park is poorly lit. There are no picnic tables or washroom facilities,” she said.

She went on to say she had found items such as used condoms, human feces, empty alcohol containers, fireworks, and other garbage.

The public opposition was enough to sway council to vote down the potential bylaw.

Only Mayor Sandra Masters and councillors Bob Hawkins, Andrew Stevens, and Jason Mancinelli voted in favour.

“[Regina] has the highest rate of domestic violence and drinking and driving in all of Canada,” said Ward 4 coun. Lori Bresciani. “If we’re going to do anything, we must engage the public.”

“With the feedback I’ve heard, we shouldn’t move this forward,” she added.

“This is not something we need,” said Ward 5 coun. John Findura.

Administration said they proposed the bylaw because of provincial legislation changes earlier this year.

She added the 12 parks were to act as a pilot project and the city was going to gather public feedback as the rollout occurred.

“It’s a different kind of engagement,” Anderson said. “Every municipality who did this clearly showed the residents who showed up with strong opinions before any implementation were those opposed.”

She said complaints to the city have been minimal since the provincial government allowed municipalities to implement this type of bylaw.

“The provincial legislation changed in May and there have been only 26 calls for service regarding concerns made to the city since,” Anderson said. “That’s a small number.”

The city said no further work to bring a new bylaw into effect will occur until a group comes forward with a proposal to implement one.