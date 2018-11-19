

Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Dallas Smith and Chris Stapleton will take the stage at Craven for Country Thunder 2019.

Organizers made the announcement at Agribition on Monday morning.

The performance will be Stapleton’s only western Canadian performance in 2019.

“The timing was right with both McGraw and Owen enjoying banner years, while Dallas Smith has grown into a superstar, first appearing in the Craven Valley in 2012,” said Country Thunder CEO Troy Vollhoffer in a written release. “We couldn’t be more proud and excited of the line-up which has been put together for some of the greatest country music fans in the world.”

Steve Earle and the Dukes, Lonestar, Travis Tritt, Teri Clark, Gord Bamford, Shawn Austin, The Reklaws, Megahan Patrick, the Road Hammers, JoJo Mason, Jimmie Allen, and the Hunter Brothers will also perform.

Country Thunder Saskatchewan will run July 11 – 14.