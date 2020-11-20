Advertisement
COVID-19 case identified at Winston Knoll
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 11:21AM CST
Police vehicles are seen outside Winston Knoll Collegiate in northwest Regina after a bomb threat was received at the school Monday, April 25, 2016. (CTV REGINA / Jamie Fischer)
REGINA -- The Regina Public Schools reported a case of COVID-19 on Friday.
According to a news release, students who were in close contact with the case have been alerted and will be learning remotely until Nov. 25.
Winston Knoll Collegiate remains open for other students.