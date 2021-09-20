REGINA -- With COVID-19 cases increasing in children under 12, some schools in Regina are experiencing outbreaks and are urging students with symptoms to stay home.

On Monday, Henry Jansen Elementary School announced students in Kindergarten to Grades 4 and 5 would switch to online learning starting Tuesday, Sept. 21 until Friday, Oct. 1.

According to a news release from Regina Public Schools, the following 10 schools are also experiencing COVID-19 cases:

Lakeview School (two cases)

École Centennial Community School (two cases)

McDermid Community School

Walker School (two cases)

École Elsie Mironuck Community (two cases)

Dr. L.M. Hanna School

Albert Community School

Ruth M. Buck School

Sheldon Collegiate

Scott Collegiate

The Regina Catholic School Board is urging students to follow the provincial guidelines set for students who have been identified as close contacts based on their symptoms and vaccination status.

Regina Public Schools was unavailable for an interview with CTV News, but urges anyone with symptoms to call HealthLine 811 and remain at home.