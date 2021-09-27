REGINA -- Schools in Regina continue to experience COVID-19 outbreaks, with eight schools reporting new cases on Monday.

George Lee Elementary School announced students in one Grade 2/3 classroom would switch to online learning starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 until Wednesday, Oct. 6.

According to a news release from Regina Public Schools, the following seven schools are also reporting new COVID-19 cases

Seven Stones Community School

Henry Janzen School (three cases)

École Connaught Community School

Walker School

Grant Road School

Thom Collegiate

ISP-Victoria Campus (located at Campus Regina Public)

Anyone with symptoms is directed to call HealthLine 811 and remain at home.