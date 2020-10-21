Advertisement
COVID-19 exposures reported in Regina, Yorkton, Esterhazy
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. ockdowns and other tough measures implemented to fight coronavirus disease have led to a dramatic decline in other infectious illnesses such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections, public health data suggest. While experts say delayed diagnoses likely contributed to the drop in reported cases, the numbers are nevertheless stark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a number of COVID-19 potential exposures in Regina, Yorkton and Esterhazy.
ESTERHAZY
- Oct. 3, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 5 to 8 a.m.
- Oct. 5, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Oct. 6, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 5 to 8 a.m.
- Oct. 8, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 5 to 8 a.m.
- Oct. 9, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 5 to 8 a.m.
- Oct.10, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Oct.11, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 5 to 8 a.m.
REGINA
- Oct. 13, Atlas Hotel Swimming Pool, 4177 Albert Street, 7 to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 14, Regina Transit, route 3 (University - Sherwood Estates) from University of Regina bus stop, to Halifax and College, then transferred to Route 2 (Argyle Park - Wood Meadows) to Victoria Square Mall bus stop, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Regina Transit, route 2 (Argyle Park - Wood Meadows) from Victoria Square Mall to Broad Street and 14th Avenue, then took route 3 (University - Sherwood Estates) to University of Regina bus stop, 7:45 to 9 p.m
YORKTON
- Oct. 7, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 8 Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 9, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 11, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 12, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 12 noon to 8 p.m.
- Oct.13, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 2 to 10:30 p.m.
- Oct. 14, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 16, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 5 to 10:30 p.m.
- Oct. 17, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Oct.18, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 3 to 10:30 p.m.