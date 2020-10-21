REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a number of COVID-19 potential exposures in Regina, Yorkton and Esterhazy.

ESTERHAZY

  • Oct. 3, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 5 to 8 a.m.
  • Oct. 5, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 6, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 5 to 8 a.m.
  • Oct. 8, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 5 to 8 a.m.
  • Oct. 9, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 5 to 8 a.m.
  • Oct.10, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Oct.11, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, 5 to 8 a.m.

REGINA

  • Oct. 13, Atlas Hotel Swimming Pool, 4177 Albert Street, 7 to 8 p.m.
  • Oct. 14, Regina Transit, route 3 (University - Sherwood Estates) from University of Regina bus stop, to Halifax and College, then transferred to Route 2 (Argyle Park - Wood Meadows) to Victoria Square Mall bus stop, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Regina Transit, route 2 (Argyle Park - Wood Meadows) from Victoria Square Mall to Broad Street and 14th Avenue, then took route 3 (University - Sherwood Estates) to University of Regina bus stop, 7:45 to 9 p.m

YORKTON

  • Oct. 7, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 8 Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 9, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 11, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 12, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 12 noon to 8 p.m.
  • Oct.13, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 2 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 14, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Oct. 16, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 5 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 17, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Oct.18, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 3 to 10:30 p.m.