REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting another single-day high for new cases.

Thursday's totals surpassed the previous daily high of 78, set last week.

In a release, the province said six new cases are in the northwest, 11 are in the north central, three are in the north east, 37 are in Saskatoon, seven are in the central east, 13 are in Regina, one is in the southwest, two are in the south central and two are in the southeast.

