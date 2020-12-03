REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Thursday. This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, along with 238 more cases.

One of the latest deaths was a person in their 80s located in the north, and the other was between 60 and 79 in Regina.

There are 3,970 cases active in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 274 (22.6 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 132 people in hospital in the province; 106 in inpatient care and 26 in intensive care.

Drive-thru testing is now available in Prince Albert, at the Cone Shop Car Wash, located at 890 6 Ave. E., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

SHAHAB DISCOURAGING INTER-PROVINCIAL TRAVEL

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer is urging people to be cautious and discouraging inter-provincial travel, as the province heads into the holiday season during a pandemic.

“My recommendation at this time is actually that we need to have a very quiet Christmas,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

The province’s top doctor is asking families to limit gatherings to their immediate household. Inter-provincial travel is also not recommended, unless essential.

“Many families are already making those plans not to travel inter-provincially unless absolutely essential,” Shahab said.

Shahab said it’s too early to say whether it will be safe for even one or two households to get together during the holidays.

SASK. VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PLAN TO BE PRESENTED NEXT WEEK

Merriman said the SHA is expected to present its vaccine delivery plan sometime next week.

The Health Minister said the province is ready for the vaccine, as soon as the federal government is able to distribute it.

“We do not yet have an exact timeline on when we will be receiving these vaccines. The federal government is now saying the first deliveries will be early in the New Year,” Merriman said.

He added that Saskatchewan’s expected share of the first batch of Canadian vaccine doses remains around 180,000, which is enough to vaccinate 90,000 people. Merriman said that number could go up, as more companies apply for vaccine approval.