REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported three more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, in addition to 287 new cases.

The province has now reported 20,272 cases in total to date. There are 4,121 cases active.

Saskatchewan reported 207 new recoveries on Sunday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 308 (25.5 new cases per 100,000 people.)

There are 203 people in hospital; 170 people in inpatient care and 33 people in intensive care.

PUBLIC ENCOURAGED TO JOIN TRADITIONAL CEREMONY

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, in partnership with First Nations and Métis Health are inviting all Saskatchewan residents to participate in a moment of reflection on Monday morning.

The initiative is “to acknowledge and remember those we have lost to COVID-19, think of those who are battling it, recognize the efforts of our front line workers, and to give thanks for the vaccine being distributed across the province,” the SHA said in a news release.

Participants are asked to stop between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Monday morning to reflect.

“We need to respect this virus as an enemy, in the same way that our ancestors respected their enemies. This means we take our fear of the virus and turn it into a courageous, organized front, drawing on all our resources and traditional healing ways, including traditional medicines," Thona Longneck, Executive Director of First Nations and Métis Health, said.

Four pipe ceremonies will occur simultaneously on Monday morning, but these are not virtual events as videoing pipe ceremonies is not permitted.