REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 131 recoveries.

There were no new deaths to report.

Active cases in the province sit at 809. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 78, or 6.4 per 100,000 people.

Ninety-five Saskatchewan people are being treated in hospital, with 20 in intensive care.

SASK. NEARS STEP 3

The province is one per cent away from clearing the third and final milestone in the province’s Reopening Roadmap.

As of Sunday, 69 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older have received their first dose – one per cent shy of the 70 per cent threshold for Step Three of the reopening plan.