COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
Published Sunday, July 25, 2021 11:10AM CST
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday along with one death.
A total of 340 cases are considered active.
As of Saturday, 578 Saskatchewan residents have died due to COVID-19, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.
There are 63 people in hospital related to the disease, including 11 in intensive care.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 36, or three per 100,000 population.
The province said it has administered 1,381,066 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
