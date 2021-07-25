REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday along with one death.

A total of 340 cases are considered active.

As of Saturday, 578 Saskatchewan residents have died due to COVID-19, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are 63 people in hospital related to the disease, including 11 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 36, or three per 100,000 population.

The province said it has administered 1,381,066 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.