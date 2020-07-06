REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 796.

The new case is in the far north region.

In a release, the province said there are 71 cases currently considered active. An additional 10 people recovered from the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 711.

HERE'S WHAT WILL REOPEN IN SASK. AS PART OF PHASE 4.2

Phase 4.2 of Saskatchewan’s Reopening Plan will begin on Monday with sports facilities and other entertainment spaces set to open their doors.

JULY 6

On Monday, indoor pools, indoor rinks, indoor sports and activities; and the performing arts will be allowed to reopen.

JULY 9

Casinos and bingo halls can resume service on Thursday.

JULY 16

One week later, racetracks and rodeo-related activities will resume on July 16.