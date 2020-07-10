REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 813.

In a release, the province said two of the new cases are in the south, one is in the Saskatoon region, one is in the far north and one is in the central region.

There are currently 48 cases considered active in the province.

AS SASK. RE-OPENS, PERSONAL INTERACTIONS GROW

Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says people are coming in contact with one another more often now that the province has begun to re-open.

Shahab, speaking with reporters Thursday about the COVID-19 pandemic, said the province is finding that people who recently tested positive for the virus have been in contact with many others.

When the province was in lockdown, there were fewer personal interactions, he said.

“What we’re seeing now is more cases generating contacts because we aren’t in lockdown,” he said. “We are finding that as people are out and about again, people are again having a lot of contacts.”