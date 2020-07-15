REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 876.

Of the new cases, three are in the central region, one is in the Saskatoon region and one in the Regina region.

There are 76 cases considered active, while a total of 785 people have recovered.

SWIFT CURRENT BUSINESSES POSSIBLY IMPACTED

People who visited several businesses in Swift Current have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said people who tested positive for the virus on July 11 attended the following businesses between June 29 and July 9:

K Motel, Swift Current, June 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. & July 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Credit Union, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times

Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times

Lac Pelletier Regional Park Golf Course clubhouse, July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.

Great West Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper), Swift Current, July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Pioneer Co-op Grocery store, Swift Current, July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.

Cabri Co-op, July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.

Anyone who visited these businesses during the listed times are being encouraged to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, isolate and call 811.