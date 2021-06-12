REGINA -- Saskatchewan recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with one additional death and 98 recoveries.

The person who died was in 80-plus age range and from the Saskatoon zone. There have been 554 COVID-related deaths in Saskatchewan since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 104 people in hospital across the province Friday; 17 of those people are in the ICU.

The seven-day average of new daily cases was 78. The government reported 899 active cases Friday.

Here’s what else we know ahead of the province’s next COVID-19 update:

UPDATE TO SECOND DOSE SCHEDULE

The province announced an accelerated second dose schedule Friday. Everyone age 12 and older will be eligible to get their second dose by the end of June.

The government attributes the accelerated schedule to the increase in expected deliveries of the Moderna vaccine. The schedule may continue to change due to vaccine availability.

VACCINES

The province said there were 15,212 vaccines given Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 860,651.

Saskatchewan started the month of May with the second highest vaccine uptake among Canada’s ten provinces at slightly more than 39 per cent.

Other provinces have since sprinted past Saskatchewan in recent weeks as the province has dropped to eighth at 68.7 per cent, which is ahead of Alberta and Prince Edward Island.

Healthcare workers have given 682,242 first doses and 178,409 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses continue to pick up speed in the province – the number of fully vaccinated residents has increased 282 per cent in the past 30 days.

As of Friday, 68 per cent of people age 18 and older have received their first dose, while 66 per cent of residents age 12 and older have their first shot.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The government did not report any additional COVID-19 cases as variants of concern. As of Thursday, the government said labs have identified 11,504 cases to be variants of concern.

Labs have confirmed the variant type of 6,199 variant cases through whole genome sequencing. The dominant variant type in Saskatchewan continues to be the Alpha variant – also known as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. To date, 5,932 Alpha variant cases have been confirmed across the province.