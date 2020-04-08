COVID-19: Regina city council holding special meeting next week
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 4:13PM CST
REGINA -- Regina city council will be holding a special meeting next Wednesday to look at the financial implications of COVID-19 in the city.
The city says the meeting will focus on city operations and Regina Exhibition Association Ltd.
Anyone wishing to address council must provide a written submission by 9 a.m. on April 15.
The council report will be posed on the city’s website on Tuesday afternoon.