REGINA -- The province reported one new case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday, leaving Saskatchewan with 24 active cases.

To date, there have been 665 confirmed cases of the virus in Saskatchewan and 628 people have recovered.

Two people remain in hospital, with one receiving inpatient care in the north and the other in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The new case is located in Saskatoon, bringing that region's total to 178. Elsewhere in the province, 264 cases are from the far north, 112 from the north, 80 from Regina and area, 19 from the south and 12 from the central region.

Sunday's new case is someone between the ages of 20 and 39.

55,656 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Saskatchewan.