COVID-19 viral levels in Regina wastewater remain moderate: U of R

COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have remained moderate according to analysis from researchers at the University of Regina.

Viral levels have increased slightly since last week’s report.

Sequencing data revealed moderate levels of the Omicron sub variant BA.2.12.1 and low levels of BA.4 and BA.5, the report outlined.

In Canada BA.2.12.1 represents about 47 per cent of sequenced positive test results, according to the U of R. In the latest wastewater analysis, the viral load remains moderate but has slightly increased compared to last week.

Prior to the Omicron wave, the highest observed levels in Regina were found in mid-December of 2020 and April 2021. These times coincided with high infection rates in the city, the report noted.

The viral load dipped to moderate levels in last week’s report.