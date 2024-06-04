REGINA
Regina

    • Cowessess First Nation celebrates kickoff to Pride Month with BBQ

    Cowessess First Nation hosted their annual BBQ on Monday evening to kick off Pride Month. (Mick Favel / CTV News) Cowessess First Nation hosted their annual BBQ on Monday evening to kick off Pride Month. (Mick Favel / CTV News)
    Share
    Cowessess First Nation, Sask. -

    To kick off Pride Month, Cowessess First Nation hosted their annual BBQ in celebration of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

    This year, the nation is marking the month-long occasion with the Cree language term, “kahkiyaw kikihtêyihyâkosinaw,” translating to “we are all sacred.”

    “We want to create safe spaces for two-spirited people, for people of the queer community. We want everyone to know you’re welcome, you belong,” said Shayla Wing, an LGBTQ2S+ advocate.

    Wing is a member of Cowessess First Nation and has played a vital role in helping progress the LGBTQ2S+ visibility in her community.

    On Monday evening, dozens of people braved the rain for the BBQ held outside of the Cowessess urban office.

    People of all ages attended. Some of the seniors in the crowd said they are pleased with how society has progressed, now allowing people to be their authentic selves.

    “I think this is really important. It’s awareness, that is a part of us as First Nations people,” Mary Lerat, a resident of Cowessess First Nation, said.

    Cowessess First Nation Chief Erica Beaudin said Pride Month is a time to not only celebrate how far the movement has come, but to remember the generations of people who had to live through hardships because of who they were.

    “This is our opportunity to honour those lives that have been lost, as well as to celebrate those that are coming up and out,” she said.

    Wing said she is looking forward to this year’s upcoming Regina Pride parade. She’s hopeful more First Nations get on board and join in.

    “We are all sacred. We all have a place in this world and we shouldn’t be ashamed of that,” she said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News