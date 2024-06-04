Cowessess First Nation celebrates kickoff to Pride Month with BBQ

Cowessess First Nation, Sask. -

To kick off Pride Month, Cowessess First Nation hosted their annual BBQ in celebration of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

This year, the nation is marking the month-long occasion with the Cree language term, “kahkiyaw kikihtêyihyâkosinaw,” translating to “we are all sacred.”

“We want to create safe spaces for two-spirited people, for people of the queer community. We want everyone to know you’re welcome, you belong,” said Shayla Wing, an LGBTQ2S+ advocate.

Wing is a member of Cowessess First Nation and has played a vital role in helping progress the LGBTQ2S+ visibility in her community.

On Monday evening, dozens of people braved the rain for the BBQ held outside of the Cowessess urban office.

People of all ages attended. Some of the seniors in the crowd said they are pleased with how society has progressed, now allowing people to be their authentic selves.

“I think this is really important. It’s awareness, that is a part of us as First Nations people,” Mary Lerat, a resident of Cowessess First Nation, said.

Cowessess First Nation Chief Erica Beaudin said Pride Month is a time to not only celebrate how far the movement has come, but to remember the generations of people who had to live through hardships because of who they were.

“This is our opportunity to honour those lives that have been lost, as well as to celebrate those that are coming up and out,” she said.

Wing said she is looking forward to this year’s upcoming Regina Pride parade. She’s hopeful more First Nations get on board and join in.

“We are all sacred. We all have a place in this world and we shouldn’t be ashamed of that,” she said.