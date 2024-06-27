Two men charged in parking meter thefts in Regina

Two men are facing charges in connection to parking meter thefts from downtown Regina.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Property Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in the 400 block of McIntyre Street on June 21 following an investigation into thefts from parking meters in downtown Regina.

Investigators recovered stolen property belonging to the City of Regina, as well as evidence of parking meter thefts.

The City of Regina estimated losses to be over $20,000 since the beginning of 2024, police said.

A 48-year-old man and an 18-year-old man have been jointly charged with theft over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000. The 18-year-old is also charged with breach of a conditional sentence order.

They both made their first court appearance on June 24.