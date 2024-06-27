Regina drivers to face mandatory alcohol screening in July

REGINA
    Drivers who get behind the wheel after enjoying a drink have a greater chance of facing severe penalties, as mandatory alcohol screenings are set to return in Regina.

    For the month of July, when a driver is stopped by police, they can expect to be asked for a breath sample, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    If a driver refuses, they could face an immediate roadside licence suspension or an immediate minimum 30-day vehicle impoundment.

    If drivers are convicted of drinking and driving, they could receive a minimum $2,000 fine, mandatory impaired driver education, a minimum $1,250 Safe Driver Recognition penalty, and a minimum one-year Ignition Interlock requirement.

    Police have the authority to demand a roadside breath test from any legally stopped driver, according to Criminal Code Section 320.27(2).

    “It is estimated that over 1,500 people are killed by impaired drivers in Canada each year,” RPS Sgt. Shannon Gordon said in the news release.

    “Mandatory roadside alcohol screening is not targeted but is an effort to reduce these numbers and ensure a safer driving experience for everyone.”

    In March of this year, the RPS Traffic Safety Unit conducted 637 mandatory roadside alcohol screening tests on drivers who were stopped for offences such as speeding, distracted driving or not wearing a seatbelt.

    As a result, nine people were arrested and six suspensions were given to drivers over the blood alcohol limit of .04. 

