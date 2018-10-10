

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan is now home to a utility-scale solar and wind power site. The Cowessess First Nation unveiled the new solar energy site, alongside the existing wind power site on reserve land two kilometres east of Regina on Wednesday.

“Cowessess is proud to extend its leadership in Saskatchewan renewable energy development with its commissioning of this solar project.” Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme said in a written release. “This project will increase Cowessess capacity as our Nation looks to expand our business interests in areas of energy development, commercial land development and healthcare.”

The new 340kw solar power system is part of the existing 20-year power purchase agreement Cowessess has with SaskPower. An additional 57kw solar capacity system has also been installed to offset power usage at the site office and project site.

“This project will add up to 400 kilowatts of clean, renewable generation to the grid and also provide us with real-life data on how a hybrid renewable generation system works on our system,” said Doug Opseth, Director of Generation Asset Management and Planning in a news release. “We congratulate Cowessess for all of its hard work on this innovative project.”

Funding for the solar panels came from revenue from the existing wind turbines at the site, and debt financing from the First Nations Bank of Canada and funding from Western Economic Diversification Canada and Indigenous Services Canada.