REGINA -- Traffic was restricted on Ring Road on Saturday afternoon while police investigated a crash.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said officers and investigators arrived on the scene, in the northbound lanes between Ross Ave. and McDonald St., around 3:30.

Traffic will remain restricted until the investigation is complete and the roadway is clear.

Police asked anyone who has information about this crash, who has not yet spoken them, to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).