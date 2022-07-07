Crops progressing steadily across Saskatchewan

Crops are quickly progressing across Saskatchewan due to a combination of widespread and rainfall and relatively warm weather according the province’s crop report for June 28 to July 4.

While precipitation has been welcomed in many areas, helping crops and pastures recover from drought conditions of the last several years, some producers continue to struggle with excess moisture.

Widespread rainfall ranged from trace amounts to 67 mm in the Vanguard area. There are reports of localized flooding due to heavy downpours in some areas of the southeast.

“The rain has come too late in the southwest and west-central regions and crops that were already prematurely advancing will likely not be able to recover,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in the crop report.

The report outlined that topsoil conditions have improved in the past week, with moisture currently rated as “nine per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate, 18 per cent short and two per cent very short. Pasture land topsoil was rated as eight per cent surplus, 66 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and four per cent very short.”

PROVINCIAL CROP STATS

61 per cent of fall cereals are heading out

28 per cent of spring cereals are at the shot blade stage – an additional 12 per cent is heading out

50 per cent of flax crop is at stem elongations stage

62 per cent of pulses are a the vegetative stage while 38 per cent are flowering

54 per cent of canola and mustard is in the rosette stage while 16 is flowering

With haying operations delayed due to frequent rains, the provincial government announced that farmers may salvage hay along provincial highways any time after July 8, without permission from the nearby landowner provided mowing and salvage operations have not begun.

Crop damage for the week in question was due to localized flooding, strong winds, dry soil conditions, as well as hail and leaf spots. Pests such as grasshoppers and gophers continue to cause damage.

The complete crop report can be found on the government’s website.