REGINA -- Hundreds braved the cold on Saturday to take part in the annual Women’s March in Regina.

Similar marches happened across North America to support and advance women’s rights.

This year, the event is focusing on Truth and Reconciliation efforts due to the high amounts of Indigenous women and girls affected by violence.

The march had a shorter route than usual to counter the cold temperatures, but was otherwise unaffected by the frigid Saskatchewan weather. Organizers say its message is too important to risk postponing the march due to the weather.

The third annual march in Regina kicked off at 10 a.m. at the YWCA.