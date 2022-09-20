Crown witness details brutal assault that killed Keesha Bitternose during Whitehawk trial

Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing.

Emotional testimony about the attack that killed Keesha Bitternose left the Crown witness and members of the victim’s family in tears during court proceedings on Tuesday.

The witness described the brutal assault that left the mother of four dead inside a Cameron Street home on Jan. 2, 2020.

Dillon Whitehawk, 28, is on trial for first-degree murder in connection to Bitternose’s death.

The Crown witness cannot be named under a publication ban.

Bitternose, 29, died as a result of multiple injuries, including sharp and blunt force trauma and a possible gunshot wound, according to the autopsy report.

A forensic pathologist identified at least 100 wounds on Bitternose’s body that consisted of lacerations, stab and puncture wounds, and trauma to her skull.

Bitternose joined the Indian Mafia (IM) street gang a couple months before her death, the witness said. She was allegedly trying to work her way up in the ranks.

Whitehawk, a higher-up member of the IM, circulated rumours about Bitternose wanting to “eliminate” another gang member.

“He told me that Keesha needs to be dealt with,” the witness testified.

Whitehawk suggested killing Bitternose in a drive-by shooting, the witness said, but that plan was never carried out.

“(Whitehawk) went on about trying to kill her … I wasn’t trying to be a part of that,” the witness said.

The witness said Bitternose was supposed to receive a disciplinary 30-second beating that night, known as a dirty thirty in the IM. However, “it turned into something else.”

A group of IM members were partying the night of Jan. 1, 2020, according to testimony from several witnesses. Bitternose was killed after most people left the house, the witness said.

The witness told court that another gang member shot Bitternose in the stomach in the basement of the house under Whitehawk’s order. They left Bitternose lying at the bottom of the stairs, but she was still alive, the witness said.

A little while later, Bitternose crawled up the stairs and dragged her body towards the back porch, the witness testified.

“(Whitehawk) said she couldn’t leave,” the witness said.

At that point, Whitehawk grabbed a knife and began stabbing Bitternose multiple times, they said.

The witness said Bitternose’s body was left face down in the back porch of the house, the same spot where police found her body days later.

The witness said the gun used to shoot Bitternose was a long barreled SKS rifle. But they could not confirm it was the same gun that police found in the 1900 block of Montreal Street one day after Bitternose’s death.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Thomas Hynes argued the witness was high on meth and drinking the night of Bitternose’s death. The witness testified they blacked out and passed out on the couch due to drugs and alcohol earlier in the night.

The witness told the defence they had been up for days leading up to Bitternose’s death and does not remember certain details.

“I was doing a lot of dope. I can’t remember,” the witness answered.

Hynes highlighted the witness’ lengthy criminal record and history of lying under oath at different trials. The witness agreed they have committed perjury in the past.

Hynes pointed out inconsistencies with the witness’ testimony and their previous statements to police.

The witness told court they “really didn’t want to tell the truth” when they gave the initial statement to police.

“I couldn’t even remember all that happened because I was high, coming off of drugs and drinking a lot,” the witness said, regarding the inconsistencies in their statements.

The defence argued the witness has difficulty with impulse control given their Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder diagnosis.

Hynes questioned Whitehawk’s motive to kill Bitternose. The witness admitted Bitternose and Whitehawk got along before her death.

Crown prosecutors expect this to be their final witness. The trial is scheduled until Friday.