

CTV Regina





CTV Morning Live’s Bundle of Joy campaign is continuing to collect donations for Carmichael Outreach.

On Tuesday morning, Northgate Mall donated $2,000 towards the campaign. Bundle of Joy is collected unopened boxes of diapers, baby wipers and formula for Carmichael Outreach.

“Diapers can be very expensive and it can be a difficult cost to have to worry about,” said Rochelle Berenyi, project officer with Bundle of Joy. “When it comes to buying groceries, paying rent, paying bills, to be able to get those diapers for free really can make a difference.”

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 18. Last year, more than 11,000 items were donated to parents in need.