

CTV Regina





CTV Regina is congratulating staff after winning two national Radio Television Digital News Association awards on Saturday night.

CTV’s Creeson Agecoutay, Nelson Bird, and the Indigenous Circle team received the Trina McQueen Award for the Best Television News and Information Program.

“Thank you to everyone who helped on this show and thank you to all of our viewers!” Agecoutay said in a Twitter post.

CTV’s Christeen Jesse and Gareth Dillistone received the Dave Rogers Award for Best Short Feature for their piece, Harvesting Hope: The Brothers of the Bursary.

“Please know that we all share this recognition. From Operations, to Sales, Creative and Technical - CTV Saskatchewan will always be successful because of how we support each other as a team,” J.C. Garden, Director of News and Public Affairs at CTV Regina, said.

The RTDNA National awards recognize excellent journalistic work from across the country on an annual basis.