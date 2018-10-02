

A Saskatoon man who was convicted of killing his wife appealed his conviction in a Regina courtroom on Tuesday.

David Woods was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Dorothy Woods in 2014. Court heard that he hit her over the head, knocking her out, before strangling her in 2011. Her body was found in a culvert near Blackstrap in early 2012.

Woods was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years after his conviction.

His appeal was originally scheduled for last summer, but has been adjourned twice.

Woods is questioning the judge’s decision to allow certain evidence to be heard, as well as the judge’s instructions to the jury. He is also taking issue with his lawyer’s effectiveness at his trial in 2014.

