Day of mourning for workplace tragedy attracts large crowds in Regina

Canada’s National Day of Mourning on April 28 is dedicated to those who have been injured or lost their lives due to workplace tragedy.

The commemoration held outside of Regina’s City Hall Sunday attracted a large crowd – committed to paying their respects to their coworkers, friends and family.

The solemn event saw speakers highlight the work that needs to be done by employers and all levels of government to prevent workplace deaths.

“Nobody should ever go to work and not come home,” Saskatchewan Federation of Labour Lori Johb told CTV News.

“It doesn’t matter if they met a tragic accident or if it’s been a workplace illness, something that’s happened to them, it should never be. We have really strong laws in our province and unfortunately people are still getting injured or dying.”

The day of mourning has been recognized across the nation since 1984 – when the Canadian Union of Public Employees began recognizing the date.

It was declared an annual day of national remembrance the following year.

Since then, it has spread to around 80 countries across the globe.

NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer also attended and spoke to the severity of the issue.

“One of the names read today was somebody that I had the honour of knowing for the last decade or so,” she explained. “I actually represented him in a court battle he had with workers compensation. He suffered from debilitating chronic pain as a result of a workplace accident.”

“I know that he struggled for a very long time with the pain as a result of his workplace injury and it’s heartbreaking to see his name on the list,” she added.

This year, the names of those who lost their lives at work were read in front of city hall as flowers were placed on a memorial plaque.