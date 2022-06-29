Death investigation underway after body found on Rae Street: Regina police

Death investigation underway after body found on Rae Street: Regina police

A Regina Police Service cruiser is seen in this file photo. A Regina Police Service cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'

NATO declared Russia the 'most significant and direct threat' to its members' peace and security on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country's leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener