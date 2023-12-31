Death investigation underway in Eastview Regina

A death investigation is underway in Regina's Eastview area after a man's body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of 4th Avenue East for a report of a deceased man around 3:34 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When they arrived, they located the body and secured the scene. A Coroner and additional police resources were also on scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.