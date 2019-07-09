

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is done investigating a death on the 1300 block of Garnet St. According to police, the death is not believed to be criminal in nature.

Officers were called to a home around 1 a.m. on July 9 for reports of a person in distress. An unresponsive man was found at the scene, police say. The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

No one else was inside the home, according to police. The Coroners Office, continues to investigate this death.

Police have identified the man, but his name is not being released.