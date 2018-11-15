

A Moose Jaw couple’s destination wedding will go ahead as planned after the airline received full payment for the trip.

Bride-to-be Morgan Gabel told CTV News on Thursday afternoon that Sunwing had been paid the balance they were owed on the wedding. She and her fiancé will leave for Puerto Vallarta on for their wedding on Sunday.

Gabel started planning her dream destination wedding more than a year ago. Last month, she found out Sunwing was still owed tens of thousands of dollars. She also learned that her cards — and some of her guests — had been charged by other airlines, instead of Sunwing.

Now that the payment has been received in full, Gabel and her guests will be able to head to the destination wedding on time.